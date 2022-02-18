Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.42.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $97.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.41 billion, a PE ratio of 263.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.84 and its 200 day moving average is $117.67. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $97.36 and a 1 year high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,828,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $587,554,000 after purchasing an additional 28,173 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 666.7% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.4% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 557,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,820,000 after purchasing an additional 43,267 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 417.1% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 28,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 22,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% in the third quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

