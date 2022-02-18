FIH Mobile (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.01

FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.01 and traded as high as $3.14. FIH Mobile shares last traded at $3.14, with a volume of 200 shares traded.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.01.
About FIH Mobile (OTCMKTS:FXCNY)
