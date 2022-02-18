Financial Survey: Echo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ECTE) and Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE)

Echo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ECTE) and Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Echo Therapeutics and Nuwellis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Echo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Nuwellis 0 0 2 0 3.00

Nuwellis has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 631.71%. Given Nuwellis’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nuwellis is more favorable than Echo Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.6% of Nuwellis shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Echo Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Nuwellis shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Echo Therapeutics and Nuwellis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Echo Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Nuwellis $7.44 million 1.38 -$15.84 million ($3.85) -0.27

Echo Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nuwellis.

Risk & Volatility

Echo Therapeutics has a beta of 5.74, meaning that its stock price is 474% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuwellis has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Echo Therapeutics and Nuwellis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Echo Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Nuwellis -219.99% -71.35% -62.43%

Summary

Echo Therapeutics beats Nuwellis on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Echo Therapeutics

Echo Therapeutics, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in the development of non-invasive, and wireless continuous glucose monitoring system for use in the diabetes outpatient market. It offers needle-free skin preparation device as a platform technology that allows for enhanced skin permeation enabling extraction of analytes, such as glucose and delivery of topical pharmaceuticals. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Iselin, NJ.

About Nuwellis

Nuwellis, Inc. operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment. The company was founded by Crispin Marsh and William S. Peters in November 1999 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

