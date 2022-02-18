Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FGRRF) Stock Price Down 19.8%

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FGRRF) shares fell 19.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.76 and last traded at $1.76. 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.61.

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FGRRF)

Fingerprint Cards AB engages in the development and provision of biometric system solutions. It offers solutions for smartphones and tablets, smart cards, internet of things and innovations, and automotive. The company was founded on April 18, 1997 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

