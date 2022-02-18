Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) Trading Down 2.8%

Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF)’s share price traded down 2.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.00 and last traded at $6.00. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.17.

Separately, raised their price objective on Firm Capital Property Trust from C$7.75 to C$8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.94.

Firm Capital Property Trust owns, manages, and operates investment properties in Canada. It focuses on creating long-term value for unit holders through capital preservation and disciplined investing to achieve stable distributable income. The firm invests in the following real estate asset classes: multi-residential, industrial and flex industrial, net lease convenience and stand alone retail, and core service provider professional or healthcare professional office.

