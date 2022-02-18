First Bauxite (CVE:FBX) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

First Bauxite LLC (CVE:FBX) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.04. First Bauxite shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 132,400 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29.

Get First Bauxite alerts:

First Bauxite Company Profile (CVE:FBX)

First Bauxite Corporation, a natural resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops bauxite deposits in Guyana, South America. It owns interests in the Bonasika mining license and Tarakuli-Canje permission for geological and geophysical survey. The company was formerly known as Academy Ventures Inc and changed its name to First Bauxite Corporation in December 2008.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Bauxite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bauxite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.