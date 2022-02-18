First Bauxite (CVE:FBX) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

First Bauxite LLC (CVE:FBX) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.04. First Bauxite shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 132,400 shares changing hands.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29.
First Bauxite Company Profile (CVE:FBX)
