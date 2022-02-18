First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Stock Holdings Lowered by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division lowered its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 779,723 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bancorp. accounts for about 1.9% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. First Financial Bank Trust Division owned approximately 0.83% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $19,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFBC. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 1,687.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

FFBC traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.33. 2,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,128. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.06. First Financial Bancorp. has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $26.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $156.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.44 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.19%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

First Financial Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

