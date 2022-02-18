First Financial Bank Trust Division Acquires 149 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,213 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Target comprises about 1.5% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Target were worth $14,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter worth $278,695,000. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter worth $175,262,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,414,691,000 after acquiring an additional 637,721 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Target by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,101,878 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $480,847,000 after acquiring an additional 536,364 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Target by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,275,047 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,664,313,000 after acquiring an additional 485,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.42.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $203.81. The company had a trading volume of 95,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,112,188. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $166.82 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The stock has a market cap of $97.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $221.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.11.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.49%.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,104 shares of company stock valued at $14,596,550. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

