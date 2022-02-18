First Financial Bank Trust Division Grows Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,152 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,795,456 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $20,265,797,000 after buying an additional 314,932 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,640,444,000 after buying an additional 1,355,380 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,970,803,000 after buying an additional 2,628,220 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,284,577 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,770,379,000 after buying an additional 355,101 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,755,421 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,242,020,000 after buying an additional 959,579 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $2.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $150.49. 368,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,837,024. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $129.26 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.49 and its 200-day moving average is $163.46.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.92.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

