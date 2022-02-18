First Financial Bank Trust Division Reduces Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First Financial Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,144 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,502 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 92.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,469,084,000 after purchasing an additional 25,849,299 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $356,207,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,065,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,916,885 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AT&T by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,543,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,812,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in AT&T by 98.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,558,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227,500 shares during the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

T stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.58. The company had a trading volume of 826,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,688,156. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.77. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

