First Financial Bank Trust Division Reduces Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

First Financial Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,378 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.3% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Visa by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 12,859 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 3,063.8% during the 4th quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,937 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,106,000 after buying an additional 76,442 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,160 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, First Command Bank raised its stake in Visa by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 3,390 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of V traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $222.86. The company had a trading volume of 146,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,293,548. The company has a market capitalization of $426.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $190.10 and a one year high of $252.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $218.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.53.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,396 shares of company stock worth $7,996,185 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

