First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 12,577 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 268,041 shares.The stock last traded at $26.84 and had previously closed at $26.95.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FFWM shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley boosted their target price on First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens started coverage on First Foundation in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get First Foundation alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.97.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $75.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.40 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 34.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

In other news, Director Diane M. Rubin purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.53 per share, for a total transaction of $26,530.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Foundation during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Foundation during the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Western Financial Corporation acquired a new stake in First Foundation during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Foundation during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management grew its holdings in First Foundation by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 8,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Company Profile (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.