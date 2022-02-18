First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Set at C$39.00 by Raymond James

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) has been given a C$39.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.37% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$50.00 price objective (up from C$45.00) on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Tuesday. Eight Capital upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$39.00 price objective on First Quantum Minerals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on First Quantum Minerals in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$32.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$35.93.

TSE FM opened at C$34.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$31.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.27. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$20.67 and a 12 month high of C$37.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.57 billion and a PE ratio of 31.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.85.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

