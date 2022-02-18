First Republic Bank Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.87 Per Share (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Republic Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.87 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.88. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on First Republic Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on First Republic Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.14.

Shares of FRC opened at $172.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $189.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $161.59 and a 12 month high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.47%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.