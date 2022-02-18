FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) PT Set at $200.00 by Raymond James

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) has been assigned a $200.00 target price by research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 41.88% from the stock’s current price.

FSV has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.40.

Get FirstService alerts:

Shares of FSV opened at $140.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 49.29 and a beta of 0.97. FirstService has a one year low of $140.67 and a one year high of $202.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.57.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. FirstService had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 17.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FirstService will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in FirstService by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,447,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,021,000 after buying an additional 298,130 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in FirstService by 24.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,149,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,304,000 after buying an additional 421,424 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in FirstService by 5.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,292,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,344,000 after buying an additional 70,614 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in FirstService by 1.1% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,017,000 after buying an additional 13,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in FirstService by 46.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 573,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,475,000 after buying an additional 181,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

About FirstService

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.