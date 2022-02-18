Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Shares Down 8.4%

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)’s share price traded down 8.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $76.47 and last traded at $77.78. 11,714 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,090,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.92.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Fiverr International from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Fiverr International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Fiverr International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Fiverr International from $170.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.58.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $79.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Fiverr International by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Fiverr International by 15.2% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Fiverr International in the second quarter worth $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Fiverr International by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Fiverr International in the third quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Company Profile (NYSE:FVRR)

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

