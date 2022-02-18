Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Shares Down 8.4%

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)’s share price traded down 8.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $76.47 and last traded at $77.78. 11,714 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,090,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.92.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Fiverr International from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Fiverr International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Fiverr International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Fiverr International from $170.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.60.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.58.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Fiverr International by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Fiverr International by 15.2% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Fiverr International in the second quarter worth $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Fiverr International by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Fiverr International in the third quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.80% of the company’s stock.
Fiverr International Company Profile (NYSE:FVRR)
Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.
