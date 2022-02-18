FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) PT Raised to $306.00

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $304.00 to $306.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $255.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $314.82.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $235.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $232.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.09. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52 week low of $200.78 and a 52 week high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.13. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $802.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $385,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,081,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,159,000 after purchasing an additional 143,180 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $442,000. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.