FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $20.13, but opened at $20.88. FLEX LNG shares last traded at $22.07, with a volume of 3,401 shares trading hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.53%. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.14%.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.55 and its 200-day moving average is $19.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.34.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $81.76 million during the quarter. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 12.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNG. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of FLEX LNG in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in FLEX LNG by 111.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 396.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 255.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

About FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG)

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

