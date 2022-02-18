FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Short Interest Update

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 122,500 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the January 15th total of 148,700 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut FlexShopper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

FPAY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.68. 40,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,706. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.49. FlexShopper has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $3.82. The stock has a market cap of $35.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.00 and a beta of 1.23.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.94 million. FlexShopper had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FlexShopper will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Howard Dvorkin acquired 30,000 shares of FlexShopper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.52 per share, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 105,635 shares of company stock valued at $257,207 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FPAY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in FlexShopper by 91.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 6,873 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FlexShopper during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FlexShopper during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of FlexShopper during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of FlexShopper by 50.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

FlexShopper Company Profile

FlexShopper, In. operates as a holding and financial technology company, which enables consumers utilizing its e-commerce marketplace to shop for brand name electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own basis. Its products include cell phones, televisions, cameras and camcorders, video games, computers and laptops, furniture, smartwatches, matresses, Apple, and Tires.

