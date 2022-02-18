FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Short Interest Update

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 122,500 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the January 15th total of 148,700 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut FlexShopper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.
FPAY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.68. 40,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,706. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.49. FlexShopper has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $3.82. The stock has a market cap of $35.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.00 and a beta of 1.23.
In other news, Director Howard Dvorkin acquired 30,000 shares of FlexShopper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.52 per share, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 105,635 shares of company stock valued at $257,207 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FPAY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in FlexShopper by 91.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 6,873 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FlexShopper during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FlexShopper during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of FlexShopper during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of FlexShopper by 50.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.
FlexShopper Company Profile
FlexShopper, In. operates as a holding and financial technology company, which enables consumers utilizing its e-commerce marketplace to shop for brand name electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own basis. Its products include cell phones, televisions, cameras and camcorders, video games, computers and laptops, furniture, smartwatches, matresses, Apple, and Tires.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FlexShopper (FPAY)
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
- 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
Receive News & Ratings for FlexShopper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShopper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.