Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires Shares of 20,989 Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 20,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 426.9% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 16.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,077,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,952,000 after acquiring an additional 153,254 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 43,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 59,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PHO opened at $51.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.09. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $46.37 and a 1-year high of $61.11.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

