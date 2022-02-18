Flow Traders U.S. LLC Increases Stake in Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) by 299.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 30,362 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Global X DAX Germany ETF were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF stock opened at $30.87 on Friday. Global X DAX Germany ETF has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $35.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.56.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

