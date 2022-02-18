Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $1.23 Million in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $48,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,590.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $257,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VTWG opened at $183.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.08. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $169.80 and a one year high of $240.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.624 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

