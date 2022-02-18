Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $1.23 Million in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $48,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,590.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $257,000.
Shares of NASDAQ VTWG opened at $183.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.08. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $169.80 and a one year high of $240.00.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (VTWG)
- 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Celestica Stock is a Play on Supply Chain Solutions
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.