Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases 17,344 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) by 159.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,344 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPHQ. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $49.97 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $41.27 and a 12 month high of $53.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.18.

