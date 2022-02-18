Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 1,737 Shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lessened its position in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD) by 6.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,474,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,600,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $368,717,000.

NYSEARCA:LCTD opened at $45.58 on Friday. BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a twelve month low of $44.48 and a twelve month high of $49.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.72.

