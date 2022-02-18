Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Shares of FLDM stock opened at $3.36 on Friday. Fluidigm has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $7.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.00. The firm has a market cap of $256.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.23.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLDM. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fluidigm in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluidigm during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Fluidigm Corp. is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biotechnology tools fro life sciences research. It sells preparatory and analytical instruments for mass cytometry, polymerase chain reaction, library prep, single cell genomics; and consumables including integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), assays, and reagents.

