Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 49.54% and a negative return on equity of 43.70%.
Shares of FLDM stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.62. The stock had a trading volume of 999,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,682. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.23. Fluidigm has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $7.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.45 and its 200 day moving average is $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.
About Fluidigm
Fluidigm Corp. is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biotechnology tools fro life sciences research. It sells preparatory and analytical instruments for mass cytometry, polymerase chain reaction, library prep, single cell genomics; and consumables including integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), assays, and reagents.
