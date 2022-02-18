Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 49.54% and a negative return on equity of 43.70%.

Shares of FLDM stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.62. The stock had a trading volume of 999,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,682. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.23. Fluidigm has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $7.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.45 and its 200 day moving average is $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,467,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 14,779 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fluidigm by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,375,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 26,003 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Fluidigm by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 891,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 102,428 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fluidigm by 32.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,501 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 70,376 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Fluidigm by 8.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 282,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 22,822 shares during the period. 76.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corp. is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biotechnology tools fro life sciences research. It sells preparatory and analytical instruments for mass cytometry, polymerase chain reaction, library prep, single cell genomics; and consumables including integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), assays, and reagents.

