Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Short Interest Update

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the January 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock opened at $74.90 on Friday. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of $65.78 and a 12-month high of $119.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.21.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £171 ($231.39) to £169 ($228.69) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5,690.33.

Flutter Entertainment Plc engages in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

