FMC (NYSE:FMC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.800-$8.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.25 billion-$5.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.34 billion.FMC also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.500-$1.900 EPS.

NYSE FMC traded up $1.15 on Friday, hitting $119.26. 3,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,761. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.14 and a 200 day moving average of $101.53. FMC has a twelve month low of $87.27 and a twelve month high of $122.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FMC will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 37.19%.

FMC declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FMC shares. Citigroup increased their price target on FMC from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Redburn Partners started coverage on FMC in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FMC from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on FMC from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $125.73.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in FMC during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tobam acquired a new position in FMC during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in FMC during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in FMC by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in FMC by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

