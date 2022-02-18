ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.56.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ForgeRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

In related news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $233,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 92,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $2,439,953.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,256 shares of company stock worth $4,644,185 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FORG. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in ForgeRock by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ForgeRock by 435.6% in the fourth quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,733,000 after acquiring an additional 997,431 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the fourth quarter worth $47,851,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FORG traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.25. 575,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 5.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.24. ForgeRock has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $48.88.

About ForgeRock

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

