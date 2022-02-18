Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,810 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Forma Therapeutics were worth $4,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FMTX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 10.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 9,438 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 8.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 21.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 18.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 4.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,295,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,144,000 after acquiring an additional 102,994 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

NASDAQ FMTX opened at $10.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $515.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.79. Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.34 and a 1-year high of $42.71.

About Forma Therapeutics

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

