Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

FBIO has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group reiterated a positive rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.30.

Shares of Fortress Biotech stock opened at $1.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.86. Fortress Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $6.10.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $21.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.41 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 59.81% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%. As a group, analysts predict that Fortress Biotech will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBIO. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Fortress Biotech by 768.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 236,198 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,372,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,180,000 after purchasing an additional 229,235 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter worth $394,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after buying an additional 143,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,248,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after buying an additional 141,445 shares during the last quarter. 30.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

