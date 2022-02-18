Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
FBIO has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group reiterated a positive rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.30.
Shares of Fortress Biotech stock opened at $1.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.86. Fortress Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $6.10.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBIO. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Fortress Biotech by 768.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 236,198 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,372,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,180,000 after purchasing an additional 229,235 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter worth $394,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after buying an additional 143,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,248,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after buying an additional 141,445 shares during the last quarter. 30.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Fortress Biotech
Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fortress Biotech (FBIO)
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.