Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 42.92%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE FCPT opened at $26.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.89. Four Corners Property Trust has a twelve month low of $25.54 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.333 per share. This is a boost from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCPT. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $613,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

