Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.50-3.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.90-2.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.75 billion.Franklin Electric also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.500-$3.750 EPS.
Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday.
Shares of FELE traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $84.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,059. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.14 and a 200 day moving average of $87.14. Franklin Electric has a twelve month low of $71.40 and a twelve month high of $96.95.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FELE. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 9,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.
About Franklin Electric
Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.
