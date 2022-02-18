Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 69,809 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) by 2,792.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,809 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $3,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPHQ. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 35,476 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,325,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,353,000 after purchasing an additional 529,035 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 192.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 492,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,892,000 after purchasing an additional 35,257 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

SPHQ opened at $49.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.88 and a 200-day moving average of $51.18. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $41.27 and a 52 week high of $53.90.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.