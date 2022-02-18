Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires New Position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in KT Co. (NYSE:KT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 228,038 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,106,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in KT by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after buying an additional 23,104 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in KT by 301.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 140,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 105,671 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in KT by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in KT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $444,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KT by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 996,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,900,000 after buying an additional 481,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KT opened at $13.61 on Friday. KT Co. has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $15.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.13 and a 200-day moving average of $13.44.

KT (NYSE:KT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

KT Profile

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

