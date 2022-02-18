Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Scholar Rock were worth $3,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 144.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Scholar Rock by 396.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Scholar Rock during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Scholar Rock during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Scholar Rock by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

SRRK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Scholar Rock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRRK opened at $16.48 on Friday. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $70.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.77. The company has a market capitalization of $578.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

