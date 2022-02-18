Freeway Token Tops 24-Hour Volume of $246,252.00 (FWT)

Freeway Token (CURRENCY:FWT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. Over the last week, Freeway Token has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. One Freeway Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0093 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. Freeway Token has a market cap of $50.52 million and approximately $246,252.00 worth of Freeway Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004083 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00038459 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.40 or 0.00107578 BTC.

Freeway Token Profile

Freeway Token (FWT) is a coin. Freeway Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,455,459,241 coins. The official message board for Freeway Token is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined . Freeway Token’s official Twitter account is @aubitnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Freeway Token’s official website is aubit.io

According to CryptoCompare, “AuBit is an asset management platform built to provide greater total returns on the World's top investment products and asset classes. “

Buying and Selling Freeway Token

