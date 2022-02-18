Freshlocal Solutions (TSE:LOCL) PT Lowered to C$0.60 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Freshlocal Solutions (TSE:LOCL) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$0.85 to C$0.60 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Desjardins reduced their target price on Freshlocal Solutions from C$3.25 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of TSE:LOCL opened at C$0.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77. Freshlocal Solutions has a 12-month low of C$0.52 and a 12-month high of C$7.50.

Freshlocal Solutions Inc provides end-to-end grocery e-commerce solutions. The company operates Food-X Technologies, an end-to-end SaaS-based eGrocery Management Solution, which is designed to meet the needs of large and small grocery retailers. It also engages in the eGrocery business that delivers fresh, local, and organic produce and groceries.

