FY2021 EPS Estimates for Addus HomeCare Co. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.02 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.07. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Addus HomeCare’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $73.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.42. Addus HomeCare has a 12-month low of $72.00 and a 12-month high of $121.99.

In related news, EVP Darby Anderson sold 4,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total transaction of $460,840.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 65,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 570.1% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 770,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,648,000 after purchasing an additional 655,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

