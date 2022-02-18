FY2022 EPS Estimates for Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Increased by Analyst

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cedar Fair in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.30 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.05. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $4.18 EPS.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $350.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.88) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 935.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.30.

NYSE:FUN traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,079. Cedar Fair has a fifty-two week low of $39.15 and a fifty-two week high of $62.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.27 and its 200-day moving average is $47.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.39 and a beta of 2.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUN. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.