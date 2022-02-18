FY2022 EPS Estimates for Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Lifted by Analyst

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cedar Fair in a report released on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.30 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.05. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $4.18 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.30.

NYSE:FUN traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,079. Cedar Fair has a 1 year low of $39.15 and a 1 year high of $62.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.27 and a 200-day moving average of $47.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -65.39 and a beta of 2.07.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $350.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.88) earnings per share. Cedar Fair’s revenue for the quarter was up 935.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FUN. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Cedar Fair by 142.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,596,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,421,000 after buying an additional 1,526,914 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Fair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,467,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cedar Fair by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,169,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,784,000 after buying an additional 708,027 shares during the period. Centerbridge Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,939,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,594,000. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

