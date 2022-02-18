FY2022 EPS Estimates for Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Decreased by Analyst

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) – Equities researchers at Raymond James reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for Emera in a research report issued on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.03 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.06. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Emera’s FY2023 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EMA. National Bankshares upped their target price on Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Emera from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC upped their target price on Emera from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Emera from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Emera from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$63.00.

Shares of EMA opened at C$58.70 on Wednesday. Emera has a 12-month low of C$49.66 and a 12-month high of C$63.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$60.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$59.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.35. The stock has a market cap of C$15.33 billion and a PE ratio of 32.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.663 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.14%.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

