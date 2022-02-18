FY2022 EPS Estimates for Garmin Ltd. Reduced by Colliers Securities (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) – Analysts at Colliers Securities cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Garmin in a research note issued on Thursday, February 17th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $5.90 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.36.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GRMN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Garmin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.83.

Shares of Garmin stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,088. The company has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.99. Garmin has a 12-month low of $112.75 and a 12-month high of $178.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 74.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 123.5% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.6% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 139.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 72.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.