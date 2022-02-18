FY2022 EPS Estimates for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Lowered by Analyst

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for GoDaddy in a report issued on Monday, February 14th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.24 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.38.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 419.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.45.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $83.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.92, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.39. GoDaddy has a 52 week low of $65.70 and a 52 week high of $90.43.

In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $115,458.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $111,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,239 shares of company stock valued at $607,319. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in GoDaddy by 13.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after buying an additional 5,582 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,189,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,416,000 after buying an additional 64,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter worth $415,000.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

