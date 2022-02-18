FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Amadeus IT Group, S.A. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY)

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Amadeus IT Group in a report released on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kratz now forecasts that the company will earn $2.91 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.99.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AMADY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Monday, November 8th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. BNP Paribas cut Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays raised shares of Amadeus IT Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Shares of Amadeus IT Group stock opened at $69.73 on Friday. Amadeus IT Group has a 52 week low of $58.34 and a 52 week high of $79.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.41.

Amadeus IT Group Company Profile

Amadeus IT Group SA engages in the provision of transaction processing solutions to the travel and tourism industry. It operates through the Distribution and Information Technology Solutions segments. The Distribution segment offers global distribution system platform. The Information Technology Solutions segment includes portfolio of technology solutions that automate mission-critical processes for travel providers.

