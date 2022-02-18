FY2023 Earnings Forecast for GoDaddy Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:GDDY)

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of GoDaddy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Jeffries now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $2.16 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.88. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for GoDaddy’s FY2024 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

GDDY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.45.

GoDaddy stock opened at $83.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.39. GoDaddy has a fifty-two week low of $65.70 and a fifty-two week high of $90.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.92, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.09 million. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 419.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in GoDaddy by 113.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,211,000 after buying an additional 100,652 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 211,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,363,000 after purchasing an additional 11,121 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 646,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,054,000 after purchasing an additional 133,817 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 5.9% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Finally, Ararat Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 70.8% in the third quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 318,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,166,000 after buying an additional 131,879 shares during the period.

In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $115,458.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $111,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,239 shares of company stock valued at $607,319. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

