FY2023 EPS Estimates for Keros Therapeutics, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:KROS)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for Keros Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($4.72) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($4.69). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Keros Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($7.06) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($9.91) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.25.

NASDAQ KROS traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.63. The company had a trading volume of 902 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,379. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.30. Keros Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $71.74.

In related news, Director Julius Knowles sold 23,555 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,366,425.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $137,959.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,189 shares of company stock worth $2,174,356 over the last 90 days. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KROS. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 14.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,239,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,636,000 after buying an additional 15,328 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 18.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

