GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (GOZ)

GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token (CURRENCY:GOZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 18th. One GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token has a market cap of $1.10 million and $120,799.00 worth of GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00044779 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,782.58 or 0.06928087 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40,074.79 or 0.99778533 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00049258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00052680 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003134 BTC.

About GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token

GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,100,000 coins. GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios

GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token Coin Trading

