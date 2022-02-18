Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10,062.68

Shares of Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of £100.63 ($136.17) and traded as low as GBX 7,740 ($104.74). Games Workshop Group shares last traded at GBX 7,765 ($105.07), with a volume of 73,074 shares.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a £125 ($169.15) target price on shares of Games Workshop Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of £2.55 billion and a PE ratio of 21.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8,915.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of £100.63.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 65 ($0.88) per share. This is a positive change from Games Workshop Group’s previous dividend of $35.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Games Workshop Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.70%.

Games Workshop Group Company Profile (LON:GAW)

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games. It operates through Trade, Retail, and Online segments. The company's games include Warhammer: Age of Sigmar; Warhammer 40,000; Horus Heresy, an offshoot of Warhammer 40,000; and Middle-earth strategy battle game.

