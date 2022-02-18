Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $119.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.85% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Garmin’s fourth-quarter results were driven by strong performance of auto, aviation and marine segments. Further, solid adoption of Chartplotters and consumer auto products contributed well. Also, strengthening momentum across specialty categories and new OEM programs was a positive. We note that Garmin’s strong focus on continued innovation, diversification and market expansion to explore growth opportunities in all its segments remains a tailwind. Also, growing demand for advanced wearables and adventure watches is another positive. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. However, weak personal navigation device market remains a major headwind. Further, sluggishness in the outdoor and fitness segment is a concern. Additionally, uncertainties related to ongoing pandemic remain overhangs.”

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.50.

Garmin stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.59. The company had a trading volume of 58,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,088. Garmin has a 1-year low of $112.75 and a 1-year high of $178.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 21.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Garmin will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Garmin by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

